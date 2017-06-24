Snapchat introduces Snap Map, but here’s something you must know before using

Snap Map could pose a potential threat to a user’s privacy given many might choose to share their location at a given time on Snap Map willingly, unaware of the fact that their current location is being updated and is visible to friends each time they open the app. Snap Map could pose a potential threat to a user’s privacy given many might choose to share their location at a given time on Snap Map willingly, unaware of the fact that their current location is being updated and is visible to friends each time they open the app.

Snapchat has announced the launch of Snap Map, which lets users share their location with friends on map. Each user will appear as an Actionmoji on the Map, which only updates when Snapchat app is opened. Users can simply pinch to zoom out and view the Map. Whether to share location with friends or not can be selected from the menu. People who don’t want to share their location at all, will need to use the Snapchat app in Ghost Mode.

Snap Map will roll out as an update for Android and iOS users. “We’ve built a whole new way to explore the world! See what’s happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure!” Snap’s blog post read. “If your friends are sharing their location with you, their Actionmoji will appear on the Map. Actionmojis only update when you open Snapchat,” it added.

However, Snap Map could pose a potential threat to a user’s privacy given many might choose to use the feature at a given time willingly, unaware of the fact that their current location is being automatically updated and is visible to friends each time they Snapchat app is opened. “Users might not understand that Snap is posting your location on Snap Map every time you open the app. Not just when you share Snaps to Our Story,” a report in The Verge points out.

The Verge also reached out to a Snapchat representative who confirmed that if users choose to share their location on the Map, their location will be updated every time they open the app. Friends can tap on a user on the Snap Map to find out when their location was last updated. The last location is automatically deleted if users don’t open the app for more than 8 hours. For everyone else, it gets deleted after a ‘short period’, though exact period has not been specified.

