Snapchat, Instagram remove Giphy GIF option over racist stickers: Report

If you are unable to add GIFs to your Stories on Snapchat or Instagram, it is because the feature has been temporarily removed from both platforms. The reason is a racist GIF, which appeared as an option for users to add to their images on both the platforms, according to a report from TechCrunch. Some users also tweeted about the racist GIF, which lists out black people as criminals with a ticking counter for the same.

We tried searching for GIFs on Snapchat and Instagram and the feature is not available for the moment. In a statement to TechCrunch, Snapchat said it removed the racist GIF and disable Giphy as soon as they were made aware. Snapchat also said they are waiting for a response from the Giphy team to look into the issue and the company needs to make sure this does not happen again.

The GIF is no longer available on Instagram. The GIF would appear under search for the word crime on the Giphy platform. The Facebook-owned website also issued a statement to TechCrunch saying “This type of content has no place on Instagram. We have stopped our integration with Giphy as they investigate the issue.”

It should be noted that Giphy also powers GIFs on other Facebook-owned platforms namely WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger as well. Giphy also issued a statement on the issue saying, the offensive GIF was removed instantly given it violates the platform’s “content guidelines.”

The statement adds, “After investigation of the incident, this sticker was available due to a bug in our content moderation filters specifically affecting GIF stickers. We have fixed the bug and have re-moderated all of the GIF stickers in our library.” The company also said it was sorry for the event and apologised to all who were offended.

