Snapchat for Android beta gets design overhaul with new search tab and more

Snapchat live stories, which were previously restricted to location-specific events, is now going global. Snapchat live stories, which were previously restricted to location-specific events, is now going global.

Snapchat just rolled out its first major design change of 2017. There’s a new Search tab that appears on top of every screen including camera, easier navigation and a global live story that gives you access to Snaps from all over the world. According to a report in Mashable, the preview is only available to Snapchat beta testers on Android. However, it is expected to roll out for other users as well soon.

Snapchat’s new search bar can be found on top of Stories section as well as camera and chat screens. It allows users to search for friends, celebrities and chat one-on-one with them, get shortcuts to other sections of Snapchat and look for publishers in Discover and live stories tabs.You can also look for shortcuts for your recent contacts in the search bar. There’s a ‘quick add’ option as well that allows you to see friend requests.

In terms of navigation changes, you can now click on the Bitmoji option (upper left corner) in any section of Snapchat to gain access to your profile and settings. Previously, you could only access profile settings by swiping down from the camera. You will now see a new ‘best friends’ tab in the friends screen, which shows you contacts you talk to most frequently.

Snapchat live stories, which were previously restricted to location-specific events, is now going global. This means Snapchat users globally will be able to see and contribute Snaps from any part of the world. The new global live story feature is called ‘Our Story’. Snapchat’s live stories is basically a curation of events happening near you.

Snapchat, which has more than 150 million daily active users, has found a new way to make its app more convenient and engaging. Snapchat’s navigation is a bit confusing and hard to figure out for a lot of people, in fact anyone over the age of 30 has a hard time with the app, but with the new changes, the app must just get easier to use.

Snapchat added a couple of new features in 2016, including masks for rear camera, a new Scissors feature, ads between Stories, along with the ability to do Group Chats. The company redesigned its Stories and Discover tab back in June last year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd