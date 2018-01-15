Snapchat design overhaul fetches 83% negative reviews on Apple App Store

Snapchat’s redesinged app did not go down well with many users, with response on Apple’s App Store rating the newest app poorly. (File Photo) Snapchat’s redesinged app did not go down well with many users, with response on Apple’s App Store rating the newest app poorly. (File Photo)

A major design overhaul introduced by popular photo-sharing platform Snapchat has not been received well by its initial users in countries such as Britain, Australia and Canada, with up to 83 per cent of reviews on the Apple App Store being negative.

“The most referenced keywords in the negative reviews include ‘new update’, ‘Stories’ and ‘please fix’,” TechCrunch reported.

Only 17 per cent, which is 391 of the reviews, gave the app three to five stars. Irate users took to Twitter to express their concerns and raise questions on how to switch to the older version of Snapchat.

“It’s not possible to revert to a previous version of Snapchat, but we are happy to help with any questions you may have about the new layout,” Snapchat’s Support account @snapchatsupport tweeted in reply to a user’s query. Users have complained about struggling to find their favourite features and that the app has become more confusing.

Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc, which is the parent company of Snapchat, announced redesigning the app to separate media and social communications in November 2017. The entire redesign was done in-house, a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

