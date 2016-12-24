Snapchat brings lens filter-based games to its app, lets you play with your face

Snapchat releases a new selfie lens that allows you to play games. (Source: Snapchat) Snapchat releases a new selfie lens that allows you to play games. (Source: Snapchat)

This Christmas, Snapchat is rolling out a game that allow you to play with your face, as reported by TechCrunch. The new selfie lens filter games have started appearing to users in US. The new native game feature not only allows friendly competition, but also leaves scope for ad revenue should Snapchat capitalise on it.

This isn’t the first time Snapchat has introduced games to its platform, as in early March this year they introduced a sponsored game allowing users to catch noodles in your mouth. Earlier this month, Snapchat added an unsponsored Puzzle face where you had to slide around to reconstruct an image of your face in the least amount of time.

Snapchat had also allowed traditional advertisements that launched a web browser with a game inside. However this was neither sponsored by Snapchat or hosted natively by the app but instead built by ad agencies and hosted on the web.

This festive season however, Snapchat has introduce a new game called Santa’s ‘helper which allows your face to be superimposed on the face of an elf. You move faster and slower as you move your face towards and away from the screen. The new games are also easily accessible and are easily learnt. They could get users to come back over and over to improve their scores.

Since most snap lenses are temporary, there’s a sense of urgency before they disappear.

Snapchat is trying to tap into people’s competition. Sharing high score via direct message or stories could lure your friend into play, trash talk and send back higher scores. Facebook is trying the same by luring its users to play games via its messenger, and includes popular titles like Texas poker and Pacman.

