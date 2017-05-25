Snapchat adds custom Stories for group moments: Here’s how it works

Custom Stories on Snapchat, just like original Stories, will disappear in 24 hours if no one in the group adds to them. Custom Stories on Snapchat, just like original Stories, will disappear in 24 hours if no one in the group adds to them.

Snapchat has introduced custom Stories, that lets users decide who can add to the Story and who can view it. The update is already available for iOS users. With new custom stories, one can choose to Geofence the Story to a location as well. While users can participate in any number of Stories created by other people, they can only create three custom Stories of their own.

Custom Stories on Snapchat, just like original Stories, will disappear in 24 hours if no one in the group adds to them. It is a great feature for sharing pictures, videos or GIFs from a birthday party, wedding, dinner etc; with a closed group of people.

“Today we’re announcing a new way to create custom Stories – about anything, with any of your friends, even for a specific location! It’s perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or a new baby story just for the family,” Team Snapchat wrote in a blog post.

Geofenced custom Stories on Snapchat will let people choose friends within a specified area to contribute or simply allow friends of friends to join in. Once, a geofenced custom Story is created, anyone can add to it. In case of non-geofenced custom Stories, users need to specify people who they want to be able to see and contribute to Stories.

To create a custom Story, click on the Stories page, and click on ‘Create Stories’ icon on top right. Users can contribute to a custom Story via ‘My Story’ line item in their friends list.

Snapchat faces intense competition from rivals Instagram and Facebook. The new feature is expected to increase group activity on the platform and even pull in more users.

