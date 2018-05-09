Slack adds 1 million paying users amid increasing competition

The San Francisco-based company, which competes directly with Microsoft Corp, said it now has more than 70,000 paying organizations, more than 8 million daily active users and 3 million paid users. (Image Source: Reuters) The San Francisco-based company, which competes directly with Microsoft Corp, said it now has more than 70,000 paying organizations, more than 8 million daily active users and 3 million paid users. (Image Source: Reuters)

Slack Technologies Inc on Tuesday announced it has added one million more paid users to its subscriber base, reported Reuters. Slack has said that it now has over 70,000 paying organisations and more than eight million daily active users, of which three million are paid, reported the agency.

Slack also released a demographic that shows that the decline of its overall growth. According to the report, Slack’s year-on-year growth has slowed down from 83 per cent in May 2017, to 45 per cent now.

“I don’t expect to see the same exponential growth Slack initially had now that the market is more competitive than when they first launched,” said Alan Lepofsky, analyst with Constellation Research, to Reuters. “Seeing a million new paid users added is a very positive result.”

According to the report, Slack did not provide its annual recurring revenue (AAR) report, saying its active and paid users measure the growth of the company more accurately. In a statement given by Slack’s company official to Reuters she said that the company is seeing a healthy growth in its ARR. However, at this stage, they do not consider using it as a public indicator for future endeavours.

