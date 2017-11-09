Skype rolls out new photo effects powered by machine learning

Skype’s new photo effects take advantage of machine learning to customise effects options based on what’s in each picture. Skype’s new photo effects take advantage of machine learning to customise effects options based on what’s in each picture.

Skype has introduced new photo effects that can be added to Highlights or shared with friends in a conversation. The photo effects, which look a lot like masks and filters on Snapchat, take advantage of machine learning to customise effects options based on what’s in each picture. For example, it can suggest to add user’s location, smart face stickers, the weather, or a caption based on what is in a photo.

Skype requires users to to take a photo and then tap on the magic wand button on the top of screen to start using photo effects. As people swipe right, they’ll be shown more photo effects options like a caption, celebrity lookalike, smart face sticker, location and weather, and mystery face swap. Microsoft says it will change the effects of on different days of the week and during holidays.

“With photo effects on Skype, you can easily add a dash of wit and creativity to your everyday moments. Share decorated photos with your friends and family via chat or on your Highlights. We’re excited to see how you use photo effects to add more fun to your conversations, photos, and Highlights!” read Skype’s post.

Skype’s new photo effects build on the Sprinkles app by Microsoft that uses company’s machine learning technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to suggest captions for pictures, detect user’s age and more. Microsoft Sprinkles uses facial recognition to overlay ‘Smart Stickers’ such as crown, hat or mustache on a user’s face.

Coming to Highlights, the mobile-only feature lets users post video, photo that remain visible for a week. Only people who follow user’s Highlights can see the posts. Inspired from Snapchat Stories feature, Skype’s Highlights was announced earlier this year.

