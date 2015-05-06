Sheryl Sandberg writes touching tribute to late husband Dave on Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg with her husband Dave Goldberg in this file photo. (Source: Associated Press)

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has broken her silence on the unexpected death of her husband Dave Goldberg, the CEO of SurveyMonkey, with a touching tribute on the social media site.

The couple had been on vacation in a resort in Mexico Goldberg passed away. According to the local prosecutor’s Goldberg fell off a treadmill at a private villa in Punta Mita and hit his head. Later Goldberg’s brother found him on the floor of the villa gym showing signs of life, and he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

In a tribute on Facebook, his wife Sheryl wrote thanking all their friends and family for the love and support they’ve shown her in the time of grief and said she was touched that people had shared their memories with Dave online.

Sandberg wrote, “We had 11 truly joyful years of the deepest love, happiest marriage, and truest partnership that I could imagine… He gave me the experience of being deeply understood, truly supported and completely and utterly loved – and I will carry that with me always. Most importantly, he gave me the two most amazing children in the world.”

She added that her husband was her rock, who helped her stay calm and a dedicated father. Sandberg wrote that while she is heartbroken at the loss of her husband, she knows how lucky was she to have found Dave as her partner.

“Even in these last few days of completely unexpected hell – the darkest and saddest moments of my life – I know how lucky I have been. If the day I walked down that aisle with Dave someone had told me that this would happen – that he would be taken from us all in just 11 years – I would still have walked down that aisle. Because 11 years of being Dave Goldberg’s wife, and 10 years of being a parent with him is perhaps more luck and more happiness than I could have ever imagined. I am grateful for every minute we had,” she wrote.

She ends the note saying, “things will never be the same – but the world is better for the years my beloved husband lived.” You can read the full note here.

One of Silicon Valley’s most admired entrepreneurs, Goldberg was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace and good humor with which he handled being married to one of the nation’s most recognizable executives. The couple have two children.

(With inputs from Reuters)

