Sick of Sarahah, the anonymous messaging app? Here’s how to delete account

Unless you’re living under a rock or have deleted your Facebook account, you probably know about the viral phenomenon called Sarahah. The messaging app is unlike any other, because it lets users share anonymous messages with others. The app says it is all about ‘honesty’ and ‘constructive’ criticism, but we all know that anonymity on the internet quickly descends into trolling and is often far from ‘constructive’

Sarahah even lets users share these messages on their Facebook, Twitter or other social media accounts, but the catch is you don’t know who sent these messages. At best you can delete the message, mark it as favourite if it is something nice, or block the user and report the message. It is not clear what the reporting does on Sarahah.

There’s no reply option as such, and the only thing that it does is share the particular message on Facebook and other social networks. If your News Feed is filled with people sharing those messages in that annoying minty green background, blame that button.

But if you have noticed the app does not seem to have an option for deleting your profile. Frankly this is a big miss from the developers. Even if Sarahah app was not about anonymous messages, still users need to be given an option to deactivate or shut down their account. In this case, there are reports of the app being used for cyber-bullying, and given the messages are anonymous you don’t really know who to hold accountable. However, there is a way of removing the account.

For this login to the Sarahah website. Check into your account out here, and just go to settings. In the settings section, you will see options on the left hand side. Below Personal Information, Password is the option to Remove Account. Just click on Remove Account.

Sarahah will remind users that if they remove the account, this can’t be undone. It doesn’t quite explain if all the messages will be lost as well, but we’re guessing since the action is final, it should delete all those messages. Finally hit yes, if you’re done with all the ‘constructive’ criticism and ‘honesty’ and the account should be removed.

