Samsung Galaxy S9 like Super Slow-mo in any Android phone: Here’s how

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ are the company’s latest flagship smartphones that ship with Snapdragon 845 processor and new camera features among others. This is the first time that Samsung has introduced super slow-motion mode on its smartphones, though we’ve seen the feature on Sony’s flagships such as XZ Premium in the past. Back to Super Slow-mo for Galaxy S9, the phone can shoot videos at 960fps at 720 HD resolution. The videos are saved as short clips with some background music added, which can be customised.

For those who are a fan of the feature, can get it on your Android phones as well and there are apps for that. Though the apps are devoid of creating super slow-motion effects, they enable slow and fast motion. We’ve listed for you five Android apps, capable of creating slow-motion videos, free to download from the Google Play Store. We’ve thrown in an iOS app as well. Let us take a look:

Slow Motion Video FX

Slow Motion Video FX will let you create slow-motion videos that can be shared on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. You can either choose an existing video from your video library to add the effect or shoot a new video. It enables the user to select the speed of the output video from between 0 to 1, with 1 being the option to create hyperlapse video. Though the app is free to download, you may need to make in-app purchases.

Videoshop – Video Editor

The highlight of Videoshop – Video Editor app is it lets you apply slow-motion or fast motion effects to a part of a video. You can also adjust the speed of the effect, add music or sound effects, and more. Other controls offered by the app include those to change brightness, contrast, saturation, etc, merge multiple clips into one, type text onto videos, and add voice overs. After a slow-motion video is made you can create animated tiles to share on social media. In order to animate between video clips, you can choose from ten transitions.

Slow Motion Frame Video Player

Though Slow Motion Frame Video Player app does not exactly let you shoot slow-motion videos or convert existing ones, it can be used to playback HD/SD videos in slow-motion. The controls include a plus and a minus sign which essentially increase, decrease the speed of the video playback. Apart from letting you control frame rates, it also allows for choosing audio pitch and apply colour filter for Black and White effect.

Video Slow Pro Player

Video Slow Pro Player allows to create slow-motion as well as fast motion videos. It also supports reverse motion feature, using which can view slow-motion videos being played in reverse. You can save slow-motion videos to share them on social media. To create slow-motion video, just click on the minus sign icon on the extreme left of the bottom menu where all the controls appear. A fast motion video can be made by clicking on the plus sign present on the right of the controls tab. You can make GIFs in reverse as well as convert a video to GIF format. The app is free, but you can get rid of the advertisements by becoming a paid or Pro member.

Hudl Technique

Hudl Technique app is squarely aimed at athletes and professionals, helping them play sports videos in slow-motion to identify mistakes. It supports more that 50 sports. For those interested, the app can prove to be helpful to aspiring athletes to analyse and learn techniques of pro’s at games capturing videos in slow-motion. The user can record HD video, and import to the app from their camera roll, or Google Drive and Dropbox. The videos can be organised by technique and athlete. You can play back videos frame by frame in slow-motion and also zoom in for details. The app also provides with drawing tools to measure or highlight something in videos. Another unique feature of the app is it lets you compare two videos by playing them simultaneously, stacked or side-by-side.

SloPro iOS app

With SloPro, users can create video at high-speed and play it back in slow-motion at 1000 fps. It also supports fast motion and lets you share videos on several social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube. The SloPro app allows you to edit in and out points to apply the slow-motion effect. You can also jump from slow to fast in a video and vice versa.

