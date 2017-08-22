‘Safety Check’ to be permanent feature on Facebook

Facebook sees enough reason to make ‘Safety Check’ a fixture of its site as natural disasters, terrorism and conflict have become frequent. (File Photo) Facebook sees enough reason to make ‘Safety Check’ a fixture of its site as natural disasters, terrorism and conflict have become frequent. (File Photo)

Keeping its word to make ‘Safety Check’ a permanent feature, Facebook is rolling out a ‘Safety Check’ page that would help users find emergency information and potentially help others in need. Facebook sees enough reason to make ‘Safety Check’ a fixture of its site as natural disasters, terrorism and conflict have become frequent.

“There’s now a single place to go to see where ‘Safety Check’ has recently been activated, get the information you need and potentially be able to help affected areas. We will gradually roll this out in the upcoming weeks,” Facebook said in a post late on Monday. Though it will take a lot of digging to find this feature, it’ll help users find emergency information and potentially help others in need.

‘Safety Check’ was introduced in 2011 and was used for only natural disasters until 2015 Paris attack. It was later widely used in terror attacks that took place in London, Nice and Berlin.The feature sends a notification to friends of those who check in – confirming they have been marked as safe.

This also opens up ways for the people to offer help for those who are in need of help like food, shelter or medicines. On the similar lines, Facebook introduced “Community Help” feature in February and claimed that it was inspired by the response to flooding in Chennai in which many people opened up their homes for the affected.

