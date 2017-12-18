Reliance JioTV now available on PC with new website: Here’s how to watch for free

Reliance JioTV website is now live and users can watch channels, shows on this app on their desktop, browser. Reliance JioTV website is now live and users can watch channels, shows on this app on their desktop, browser.

Reliance JioTV is now available as a website and customers can sign-in with their Jio ID to watch live television channels and shows on their desktop or laptop. The JioTV website works with any browser and it will let users watch these channels for free without having to rely on the apps. TelecomTalk first reported about the JioTV website, and this will now be the official web version for the app.

Reliance Jio’s networks comes packaged with a suite of apps from the company, which includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, etc. Jio’s suite of apps are free along with the Jio Prime membership and users can enjoy all the content on these apps for free. Where the JioTV app is concerned, it is available for iOS and Android devices (smartphones and tablets). On iOS, users need version 7.0 or higher and Android users need version 4.1 or higher to enjoy JioTV. JioTV and the other apps also work with JioPhone as well, which is a feature phone device.

Users will have the option of viewing JioTV on their desktop browser itself. In order to view the content on JioTV, users just need to go to the jiotv.com website (http://jiotv.com) and they can start watching the content. However, users will have to sign-in with their Jio SIM number and password in order to enjoy the shows.

For users who are on the Jio network, the MyJio app requires that a password is created along with the Jio number. This same password along with the current Jio number will have to be entered on the JioTV website. Currently JioTV has 425+ channels on offer and the company will continue to add more. JioTV has 60+ HD channels on board.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd