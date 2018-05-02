Reliance JioPhone Match Pass offers 8GB extra data: Here’s how it will work

Reliance Jio has rolled out JioPhone Match Pass offer that gives users a chance to win up to 112GB of data over 56 days of Indian Premier League, if ten of their friends register for a JioPhone. Reliance Jio has rolled out JioPhone Match Pass offer that gives users a chance to win up to 112GB of data over 56 days of Indian Premier League, if ten of their friends register for a JioPhone.

Reliance Jio has rolled out JioPhone Match Pass offer that gives users a chance to win up to 112GB of data over 56 days of Indian Premier League, if ten of their friends register for a JioPhone. Under this offer, Jio customer will get a 8GB data pack (2GB per day) pack with a validity of four days for each friend. For the fifth friend who gets a JioPhone, the user will receive a bonus 24GB data pack, which will be valid for 12 days. The daily data limit for the pack will be 2GB. The offer is valid until May 27.

Reliance Jio customers will also get an 8GB data pack for each of the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth friends who buy a JioPhone unit. The validity for each 8GB data pack will be four days at 2GB per day data limit. Finally, users can avail another 24GB bonus data pack when the tenth friend buys a JioPhone unit. The pack will be valid for 12 days and daily data limit will be 2GB. All 10 friends who have bought JioPhone will also get daily data benefits of 2GB for four days or a total of 8GB data.

In addition, two Jio customers who will have the highest who bought JioPhone units will be featured on the company’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Show on Colors as well as MyJio and JioTV every week. To activate the offer, existing Reliance Jio customers need to share the 1800-890-8900 toll-free number with their friends. Those interested in purchasing JioPhone will need to dial the number, enter their friend’s Jio number, and give their own PIN code. The JioPhone units will be available for online order as well as pickup from a Jio retailer. On every JioPhone, a user and their friend will be credited free data into their Jio account.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd