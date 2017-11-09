Reliance Jio offer: Triple cashback on Rs 399 and higher Jio recharge plans for Prime customers

Reliance Jio has unveiled its triple cashback scheme which gives Jio Prime members a total cashback of Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Reliance Jio has unveiled its triple cashback scheme which gives Jio Prime members a total cashback of Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above.

Reliance Jio has unveiled its triple cashback scheme, which gives Jio Prime members a total cashback worth Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. This includes instant cashback worth Rs 400, plus Rs 300 cashback vouchers in mobile wallets along with vouchers of up to Rs 1,899 for shopping on e-commerce platforms. The offer will be valid from November 10 to November 25.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company has partnered with major e-wallets like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay, and Freecharge to give a certain amount (out of Rs 300) as instant cashback, while the rest will be credited to user’s digital wallet over a period of time. Jio cashback vouchers will be credited to user’s wallets starting November 15.

New recharge users who recharge via Amazon Pay will get Rs 99 instant cashback while existing recharge users will get Rs 20. Similarly, new recharge users will get instant cashback of Rs 50 on Paytm, Rs 75 on PhonePe, Rs 300 MobiKwik (as SuperCash), Rs 100 on Axis Pay, and Rs 50 on Freecharge respectively.

Existing recharge users wil get Rs 20, Rs 15, Rs 30, Rs 149, and Rs 35 instantly on Amazon pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, and Axis Pay respectively.

Using e-commerce cashback vouchers, Jio Prime members can shop on AJIO, Yatra.com as well as Reliance Trends. On AJIO, users will get Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. Further, users will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on all round trip domestic flight tickets as well as Rs 500 on one way tickets booked via Yatra.com. Finally, those shopping via Reliancetrends.com will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above. E-commerce vouchers will be given out starting November 20.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd