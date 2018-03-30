Reliance Jio records download speeds of 21.3 Mbps, fastest network in January: TRAI

Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed was more than two times of rival Bharti Airtel’s average peak speed of 8.8 mbps in January. Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed was more than two times of rival Bharti Airtel’s average peak speed of 8.8 mbps in January.

Reliance Jio recorded an average peak download speed of 21.3 megabit per second (mbps) in January, which is the fastest among 4G telecom operators in India. Jio’s 4G download speed was more than two times of rival Bharti Airtel’s average peak speed of 8.8 mbps in January, according to data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal. Vodafone and Idea Cellular recorded download speeds of 7.2 mbps and 6.8 mbps respectively.

The download speed comes in to play while streaming video, browsing Internet, accessing emails and more. A good upload speed, on the other hand, enables faster sharing of data like images, videos or any other file through email or social media applications like Facebook, Instagram, etc.

Idea topped the charts when it comes to 4G upload speeds. The Aditya Birla group firm registered an average peak upload speed of 6.9 mbps in the month of January. Idea was followed by Vodafone, which recorded a peak upload speed of 5.5 mbps. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s upload speed was 4.5 mbps and 3.9 mbps respectively.

The average upload and download speed have been computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its ‘MySpeed’ application on a real-time basis. The TRAI mobile app can be downloaded for Android from Google Play Store and for iOS from the App Store. MySpeed app shows users data speeds and coverage provided by various telecom operators in India like Reliance Jio, Idea, Vodafone, Airtel, Aircel, BSNL, and more. Both average data speeds and monthly trend can be viewed.

With PTI inputs

