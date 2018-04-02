Reliance Jio Prime membership extended for 1 year for free: Here’s how to claim

Reliance Jio Prime membership extended for one year for free. Here’s how to claim for free. Reliance Jio Prime membership extended for one year for free. Here’s how to claim for free.

Reliance Jio Prime membership, which costs Rs 99 per year has been extended by the company for free for one year. Jio Prime membership gives Jio customers access to the company’s suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMagazine, etc. The company has now extended this scheme for another year, which will come as good news to customers. However, those who plan to get a new Jio SIM card or number, will still have to pay Rs 99 for the Jio Prime membership.

Jio Prime was announced last year by the company along with new recharges and plans. The membership was due to expire on March 31, 2018, even for those who had got the Reliance Jio SIM later on. So how can a user renew their Jio Prime membership for free? Here are the steps to follow.

How to reclaim free Reliance Jio Prime membership for one year?

First, users will need to download or open the MyJio app on their smartphone. The smartphone needs to be the same one where the Jio SIM is already inserted. The MyJio app is available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store depending on the platform. Open the MyJio app and just login with your Jio SIM number. This is also why you will need the Jio SIM to be inserted into the phone . The app automatically detects the network and logs the user in. Make sure the Jio 4G data is turned on.

Also read: Reliance Jio Prime membership extended till March 2019: Here are the details

Second, as soon as you open the app, there’s a prominent banner in red, which will show ‘Get Now’ below it. The tab reads ‘Congratulations! Extend Jio Prime for a year, Free’. Simply tap on this and you will be taken to the next page.

Once you have opened ‘Get Now’ banner, the Jio app will flash a message that the Prime membership will be extended for free. The full message reads, “JioPrime is getting bigger, you are valued Jio Prime member and we are extending one year’s subscription absolutely free for you.” At the bottom of this page, you will see a Proceed option. Tap on this.

After you have gone ahead with this step, a message will flash saying the request for extending Jio Prime membership has been submitted successfully. Jio will inform the user that they can continue to enjoy Jio Prime benefits for another year. Make sure the message flashes that Jio Prime membership has been renewed for one year after you have clicked on proceed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd