Reliance Jio Prime membership ends tomorrow: What next?

Reliance Jio Prime membership gives extra data benefits to users, when compared to non-Prime members. Reliance Jio Prime membership gives extra data benefits to users, when compared to non-Prime members.

Reliance Jio Prime programme, which was announced by the company last year, will come to an end on March 31 2018. Jio has not yet made official whether it will continue the Prime membership programme or roll out an alternative post the validity period. We can expect the company to extend Prime benefits for another year at a slightly increased price than Rs 99, but that is just a speculation at this point.

Reliance Jio Prime membership gives extra data benefits to users, when compared to non-Prime members. Jio prepaid and postpaid users can choose to become a Prime member by paying Rs 99. However, all of the company’s data plans are listed for Prime members, which makes it mandatory to avail the membership. All Jio users get access to free voice calls as well as SMS and Jio’s suite of apps like MyJio, Jio Money, Jio Cinema, and more.

For those who are not a Jio Prime member, the membership costs Rs 99, in addition to the data pack that the user is buying. This is a one-time fee to avail Prime membership and will remain valid till tomorrow. It is important to note that users who have done consecutive recharges in advance will continue to get benefits listed under the existing recharge vouchers.

Reliance Jio JioPhone streaming, browsing test: Not bad at all

Reliance Jio has a slew of prepaid and postpaid data packs for its Prime members. The prepaid recharge vouchers start at Rs 19 and go up to Rs 9,999. Jio’s postpaid plans are limited to five and users need to pay a certain amount as security deposit to avail these plans. Let us take a look at some prepaid and postpaid plans by Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio Prime prepaid plans

Sachet packs: Reliance Jio’s Rs 19 and Rs 52 plans come with a validity of one day and seven days respectively. The Rs 19 plan offers a total of 0.15GB data, while the Rs 52 recharge vouchers gives users 1.05GB data.

Reliance Jio Prime 1.5GB data per day plans: The user can recharge with Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 or Rs 449 to get 1.5GB data per day. Of course, validity for each of these plans is different. Jio’s Rs 149 plan comes has a validity of 28 days and offers a total of 42GB data. The company’s Rs 349 and Rs 399 plan come with a validity of 70 days and 84 days respectively, offering 105GB and 126GB data. The Rs 449 recharge voucher will be valid for 91 days and offer a total of Rs 136GB data.

Reliance Jio Prime 2GB data per day plans: Jio’s 2GB daily data packs start at Rs 198, which gives users 56GB data for 28 days. The Rs 398 (140GB) and Rs 448 (168GB) recharge vouchers come with a validity of 70 days and 84 days respectively. The company’s Rs 498 plan has a validity of 91 days and it gives users 182GB data.

Reliance Jio Prime 3GB/4GB/5GB daily data packs: The users can recharge with Rs 299 to get 84GB data (3GB per day) for 28 days. Those who recharge with Rs 509 and Rs 799 will get 112GB (4GB data per day) and 140GB (5GB daily) respectively. The validity for both of these packs is 28 days.

Reliance Jio Prime long term packs: Jio’s Rs 999 plan offers 60GB data for 90 days and Rs 1999 plan offers 125GB data for 180 days. The company’s 4,999 and Rs 9,999 recharge voucher give users 350GB and 750GB data respectively. Validity for both is 360 days.

Reliance Jio Prime postpaid plans

Reliance Jio’s postpaid plan of 309 gives users 30GB data at 1GB per day. Users will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 400. The company’s Rs 409 plan offers 20GB data in total, security deposit is Rs 500. The Rs 509 postpaid plan by Jio offers 60GB data at 2GB per day. The user will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 600. Jio’s 799 and Rs 999 plans offer 90GB and 60GB data respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd