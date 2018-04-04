Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack gives 102GB data at Rs 251, Cricket Play Along offer, new show launched

Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack with 102GB data at Rs 251 announced, along with the company’s ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ offer and Jio Dhana Dhan LIVE: Never ‘Run-Out’ of Laughter cricket comedy show. Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack with 102GB data at Rs 251 announced, along with the company’s ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ offer and Jio Dhana Dhan LIVE: Never ‘Run-Out’ of Laughter cricket comedy show.

Reliance Jio has rolled out its ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’, a LIVE mobile game that gives participants a chance to win prizes worth crores. To play the game, users will have to download MyJio app. It can be accessed by all smartphone users in 11 Indian languages. The ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ game will span seven weeks and 60 matches. Users stand a chance to win a house in Mumbai, 25 cars, cash prizes, among other things. Reliance Jio also introduced its Cricket Season Pack that will let cricket fans stream live matches on their mobiles throughout the duration of 51 days. Priced at Rs 251, it offers a total of 102GB data.

Reliance Jio made official its ‘Jio Dhana Dhan LIVE: Never ‘Run-Out’ of Laughter’, a cricket comedy show, available for both Jio and non-Jio customers. It will be hosted by comedian Sunil Grover as well as sports anchors including Samir Kochhar. The show will debut on April 7 at 7:30 PM and it will have LIVE episodes releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will also feature popular comedians and anchors like Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra, Shibani Dandekar and Archana Vijay. Cricketers including Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag will also join the show.

“This is going to be one of my most refreshing characters. I get to collaborate with some of the finest artists like Samir, Shilpa, Kapil and Viru paji to make India Laugh. You will see me as Professor LBW (Lallu Balle Walla) in the show, who is a self-proclaimed cricket expert. Jio is known for changing the game and this time, it’s Cricket. India has never seen Cricket from the lens of humour before, and I’m looking forward to bat on this pitch,” said Sunil Grover in a press statement.

