RailYatri’s Fog Alert feature will help you plan train journeys better

RailYatri has rolled out a new feature called Fog Alert to help train travelers plan their journeys better in the winter. The feature allows users to check if a train is delayed due to fog. According to RailYatri, more than 90 runs of trains (between Delhi and Patna) were delayed due to fog in the last one week. Fog Alert has been launched keeping in mind people travelling to Patna for the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh on January 5.

Fog Alert feature tells the passengers the fog probability along the route and its probable impact on train schedule. It also allows users to keep their family and friends informed about the delays. RailYatri’s new Fog Alerts feature enables users to plan book their train journeys keeping in mind the fog situation.

“We launched this feature to help users manage their journey better. In the early weeks of January, fog is predominant in every rail route along North India. And in the wake of this, passengers are stranded on railway stations for hours at the end. With the heavy anticipated rush to Patna and fog conditions along the way, things can get quite chaotic for passengers. We believe that mobile technology, coupled with our data intelligence can remove the chaos, leading to happy travel experiences,” Manish Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, RailYatri.in said.

