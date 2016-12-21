Prisma brings location-based feed, removes square image format with latest update

Prisma has done away with the imposed square format for pictures, and now allows a free aspect ratio Prisma has done away with the imposed square format for pictures, and now allows a free aspect ratio

Neural network using photo-editing app, Prisma that was ranked the top app of 2016 on both iOS and Android app stores has now introduced a new location-based feed and has brought an end to its square box format restriction – a point of contention for many users. Prisma announced the update on December 20, and is already available on the app stores.

“We’re excited to break free from the square and introduce a unique way to share your artworks!” the Prisma team wrote on the iOS app update page. “Share your artworks with people around you, get likes and watch your post spread and inspire the whole world!” the post added.

Simply put, the artworks you share can be viewed by people nearby, and the more likes the image gets, the further the shared post spreads; giving you more impressions for the next picture you share. This also means that it is now possible to jump to any location like the Taj Mahal, Eiffel tower and have a look at the artwork shared by other users near that location. Now, you can also follow your friends and help them spread their picture creations as well.

“Theoretically, a user can post a picture, get likes and watch his or her post spread and cover the whole world,” said Prisma in a statement.

Prisma has also done away with the imposed square format for pictures, meaning that the ‘Free Aspect Ratio’ now allows a new cropping tool that no longer cuts your transformed images.

Previously, Prisma had introduced video filters for its Android and iOS apps that convert small 15 second video snippets into works of arts with the same artisitic layover as on images. The app had also introduced offline support back in August, allowing for faster transformation of images.

