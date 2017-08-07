Paytm users: Here’s how you can send money directly from your phonebook

Paytm’s new feature will let users pay directly from the phonebook: Here’s how to use on Android. (Image Source: Paytm) Paytm’s new feature will let users pay directly from the phonebook: Here’s how to use on Android. (Image Source: Paytm)

Paytm for Android has just got a new feature, which will make sharing money easier for the dedicated user base of the app. It will now let users share money with the contacts directly from the phonebook app, without relying on opening the Paytm app every time they wish to make a transaction.

Paytm’s new feature is being rolled out on Android only for now, so iOS users won’t be able to rely on this for now. Paytm says the new feature is designed to make it easier for users to send money to friends and family.

So how can you use the new feature to make payments via Paytm? Just open the contacts list on your smartphone, select a contact, tap on ‘Send Money’ and enter the desired amount to instantly transfer money. A user will need to update their Paytm app as well in order to enable the feature. Also you’ll need to give Paytm access to your contacts book in order for this feature to work.

While the new feature will make payments from Paytm directly integrated into contacts, reports indicate the company has plans to go beyond the payments space. A new report by PTI had said Paytm is planning to introduce a messaging service, which will be rolled out by the end of the month.

The app will put Paytm in direct competition with WhatsApp, which is currently the biggest messaging app in India with over 200 million monthly active users. Interestingly the report comes as WhatsApp is working on integrating UPI payments service within the app. Paytm claims to have over 200 million users in India.

