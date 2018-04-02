Paytm revamps iOS app with new design, improved navigation

The latest update is now live on iOS, while the Android app will be updated in the coming days. The latest update is now live on iOS, while the Android app will be updated in the coming days.

In an effort to make it easier to use, Paytm has rolled out a major new update, which drastically changes the layout of the app. The makeover also adds a revamped home screen, a new profile section, and an all-new passbook. The latest update is now live on iOS, while the Android app will be updated in the coming days.

Through the updated app, it is now easy to transfer money from a user’s Paytm Payments Bank account, Paytm Waller or any other bank account to any bank at zero per cent fee. The move behind the revamp app is to grow its Money transfer business. “This year, we are aiming for an exponential growth in Money Transfer transactions by transforming payments done in the unorganized sector – this will include freelancers, tuition fee, house rent, salaries of unorganized workforce and others into direct bank transfers using the Paytm app,” the company said in a statement.

Ever since RBI’s stricter Know Your Customer (KYC) norms have been implemented, Paytm is heavily pushing users to use bank-to-bank payments. Of lately, India’s largest digital payments company has been educating users to link their bank accounts and experience instant transfers using the Paytm app. The company also claims that it has achieved a run rate of 1 billion transactions per quarter. Paytm is backed by Alibaba and Softbank.

As India aims to become a “cashless economy”, digital payments companies like Paytm and MobikWik are seeing explosive growth in business. According to Google-Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study, Indian digital payments industry will grow to $500 billion by 2020, contributing to 15 per cent of GDP.

