Paytm ‘Inbox’ messaging feature launched as it plans to take on WhatsApp

Paytm Inbox feature has been announced to take on WhatsApp. Paytm Inbox feature has been announced to take on WhatsApp.

Paytm has launched ‘Inbox’ which is its new messaging feature, where users can text their friends, family from within the app. They can also request and send money at the time from Inbox. The feature is being seen as a preemptive step from Paytm given that WhatsApp, which is India’s most popular messaging app is set to launch a payments platform soon. According to reports, WhatsApp is testing out the UPI payments option in India, and could launch this soon for its 200 million customers in India.

According to Paytm’s blog, Inbox is a “fast and simple messaging service” and it will let users chat with their local shopkeepers as well and make payments instantly. The blogpost goes on to read, “This will make payments easier, as everyone from individuals to local retail stores to home-based entrepreneurs can now interact and initiate payments on-the-go.”

Paytm says Inbox is end-to-end encrypted, however it also says users can initiate private conversations. Just like WhatsApp users can create group chats, send photos and videos and share live location on Inbox. The Inbox feature also has a built-in feature to capture pictures and then share.

The Paytm Inbox will also include notifications, where users will see cashback offers available across categories. It will also feature orders that a customer might have placed from the Paytm Mall, transaction updates and games. Paytm’s Inbox also has the option of ‘Delete for All’ feature in groups. WhatsApp just introduced the latter in its service and is supposedly working on a recall feature as well. The new Paytm messaging service is being rolled out to all Android and iOS users.

