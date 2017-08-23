‘OurMine’ hacks FC Barcelona’s Twitter account

However, the hacker group triggered a rumour, tweeting from FC Barcelona’s twitter handle: “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona!” (Image Credit: @GoalUK/Twitter) However, the hacker group triggered a rumour, tweeting from FC Barcelona’s twitter handle: “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona!” (Image Credit: @GoalUK/Twitter)

A day after hacker group “OurMine” hacked social media accounts of Sony’s Playstation, Football Club (FC) Barcelona’s Twitter account has fallen prey to the group, announcing a false signing. According to a report in The Goal on Wednesday, the hacker group falsely announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

“It had been a trying 24 hours for the Blaugrana, as on Tuesday the club announced they were suing Neymar after alleging the Brazilian failed to fulfil his agreement with the team,” the report noted. However, the hacker group triggered a rumour, tweeting from FC Barcelona’s twitter handle: “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona!”

For an hour, the club kept deleting the tweets while “OurMine” kept re-posting them again and again. Believed to be a Saudi Arabian hacking group, “OurMine” tweeted: “Hi FC Barcelona, it’s ‘OurMine’ (Security Group), please contact us…and sorry for the hoax.”

The group also attempted to get the hashtag #FCBHack trending on the Twitter. The hacker group is known for breaching into high-profile figures and companies’ social media accounts, including, those of HBO.

Though “OurMine” claims to be a security group, its official website describes the group as “an elite hacker group known for many hacks showing vulnerabilities in major systems.” “OurMine” was also responsible for hacking the social media accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Dick Costolo in 2016.

They have also not spared websites like Variety, TechCrunch and BuzzFeed. A report in the Wired in July quoted an anonymous member of the group saying that their string of tech executives’ embarrassment “is only its way of teaching us all a helpful lesson”.

