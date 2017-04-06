Opera Cricket will show latest scores, match updates on Opera Mini browser

Opera Cricket window displays latest live scores of T20 matches, Test matches along with scorecards of players. It shows users videos with match highlights. Opera Cricket window displays latest live scores of T20 matches, Test matches along with scorecards of players. It shows users videos with match highlights.

Opera Cricket has been rolled out in India, a service that provides users with cricket scores, commentary, video as well as notifications when on the move. It is available in Opera Mini browser for Android smartphones. Opera Mini users will need to upgrade to the latest version of the browser to start using Cricket services. After upgrading, users will be shown a ‘Get Started’ banner to activate this feature.

Opera Cricket has a ‘What’s on’ category keeps users updated on matches that are still going and provide final scores as well. There will also be a live ball-by-ball commentary for select big games. The service lets users subscribe to upcoming matches to get a notification when the game begins.

Opera Cricket window displays latest live scores of T20 matches, Test matches along with scorecards of players. It shows users videos with match highlights.

“We Indians live and breathe cricket, and we don’t want to miss out any match. Opera Cricket embedded inside the new Opera Mini browser offers instant access to all the cricket updates. This is the fastest way for millions of Opera Mini cricket fans to stay on the top during this cricket season,” said Sunil Kamath, VP of South East Asia Pacific, Opera Software.

Further, Opera Mini has used compression technology to reduce the size of heavy webpages and videos so that they load faster. The company has integrated AI-powered newsfeed, download manager for easy download, and a new Facebook notification bar to its browser as well.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd