Ola Play in-car entertainment being rolled out to Prime users

Ola Play was launched in November 2016, offering advance car controls to select customers Ola Play was launched in November 2016, offering advance car controls to select customers

Ola has announced today that Ola Play is now available to all customers through its Prime Play category. Ola Play was launched in November 2016, offering advance car controls, choice of personalised content and a connected interactive experience for passengers. This feature has been exclusively available for Ola Select customers until now.

The main idea behind Ola play is that those riding in an Ola cab will no longer be at the mercy of the driver’s playlist. Instead they can get full control of the in-car experience once a ride begins from their own devices or on screens mounted in the car.

The company has said that opening up ‘Prime Play’ category for its Select users, it has seen thousands of new users opt for the Select subscription resulting in 3x growth. Beyond offering a personalised experience for users during their rides, Ola Play also allows various partners like Apple Music, Sony LIV, AIB, TVF, Audio Compass and Fynd.

Ankit Jain, Head of Ola Play, Ola, said, “With Ola Play, our aim is to create an experience that is better than owning a car. In the ridesharing world, both drivers and riders are customers and Play has solved both their needs in a unique manner. The response from our Ola Select customers has been phenomenal and a vast majority of current users requested Prime Play rides for all their travel requirements. While Ola Select customers will continue to be patrons of this platform, we are excited to offer Prime Play for all Ola customers as we continue to transform the ridesharing experience in India.”

Read: PVR Cinemas launches its ‘theatre on demand’ service VKAAO

Ola Play is currently available in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi, with the company claiming that the feature will be extended to 50,000+ Ola Prime vehicles by March 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd