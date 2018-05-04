Now Ola users can book a ride, make payments from MobiKwik app

Ola users will now be able to book a ride from the Mobikwik app. Ola users will now be able to book a ride from the Mobikwik app.

Ola users will now be able to book a ride from the Mobikwik app. This was announced as part of a partnership the India-based ride-hailing service has with Mobikwik. In addition, users will be able to pay for their Ola rides through the Mobikwik Wallet without having to shuffle between the apps. These benefits will be available only on Ola’s Android app, as well as the updated version of the MobiKwik app.

Under the partnership, consumers will be able to ride with Ola across commuting options. As a part of the launch offer, MobiKwik is offering Rs 50 SuperCash on the first five Ola rides, which are booked by a user. As an alternative offer, Mobikwik users could get discounts up to Rs 100 on every ride, if they use 10 per cent SuperCash.

This partnership will also allow 1000 MobiKwik users to earn, 100 per cent cashback daily. This offer will stand for Ola rides booked through their MobiKwik wallets between 8am and 10am, and between 4pm and 7pm.

Also read: Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal among TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world

MobiKwik users can benefit from Ola bookings across the company’s Indian network of 110 cities. Riders will be able book low-cost options like Ola Auto, Micro, and Mini, as well as premium rides, such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV, and Ola Lux.

“Through this partnership, Mobikwik users will be able to book a ride of their choice using a single app. We are confident that Mobikwik users will be delighted with the in-app Ola booking experience,” said Saurabh Mishra, Head – Alliances at Ola.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd