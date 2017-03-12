Oculus now lets you livestream VR gameplay on Facebook

Oculus users can select the ‘Livestream to Facebook’ button from the Universal button when they are in VR, to get started. Oculus users can select the ‘Livestream to Facebook’ button from the Universal button when they are in VR, to get started.

Facebook-owned Oculus has rolled out updates to the Rooms experience for Gear VR as well as Oculus Events. With the update, users can watch more free content in Oculus Rooms such as music videos from Vimeo. Oculus Rooms now allow users to watch 360 videos in Rooms. “Just launch a 360 video like Invasion! from Baobab Studios and enjoy collective immersion in our new viewing dome while friends in other areas of the Room can get a glimpse of the fun,” said the Oculus Team in a blogpost.

Oculus has added voice search to Rooms as well. This makes it easier for users to find videos in Rooms. To use voice search feature, just select ‘Search’ in TV area and tap the mic button. Now speak to search for Facebook content to watch like cartoons, specific videos etc.

Further, the company has announced Oculus Events, which makes it easier to find friends and jump into an experience together in VR. Oculus Events has already started to rolled out for English speakers. The feature lets users find public events and interact with others in Gear VR. The highlighted events can be found in Oculus Home, while a full roster is available in the dedicated Events tab. Users can set reminders for future events as well as participate in one that’s live at that moment.

Oculus is rolling out Facebook Livestreaming, directly from Gear VR. Users can select the ‘Livestream to Facebook’ button from the Universal button when they’re in VR, to get started. The new feature is currently available to users with Gear outside the US. It will soon be rolled out to everyone with the latest version of Android on their Samsung smartphone. “Whether you want to share the suspense of Face Your Fears or show off your sorcery skills in Wands, you can take your friends along for the ride,” the blogpost reads.

Finally, Oculus Voice is rolling out to English speakers on both Rift and Gear VR. The feature lets users perform voice searches from Oculus Home to intuitively navigate games, apps, and experiences.

