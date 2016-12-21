Now you can add colour to your Facebook posts

The background colours will be visible on Android, iOS, and the web in the “coming weeks. The background colours will be visible on Android, iOS, and the web in the “coming weeks.

Facebook announced on Monday that it is rolling out a new feature for Android, which will let you add background colours to text-only posts. However, this feature doesn’t work for links, image ,or video posts. The feature is rolling out for Android users over the course of the week, but will be visible to users on both operating systems, and the web.

The feature was first spotted by TechCrunch and later confirmed by Facebook on its website. “We’re rolling out a change to help people make their text posts more visual. Starting today, people can update the background color of their text-only posts on Android,” the spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

Instead of the default white background that users are familiar with, the social networking site will allow users to change the colour of Facebook posts. To use it, simply tap on the “What on your mind” status bar, then start typing your message, choose the color of choice below your text and tap post.

To begin with, there are eight colour options to choose from: white, yellow, yellow and orange gradient, red-orange, green and blue gradient and, pink and purple gradient, and grey, notes Pocket-Lint.

Back in April, The Information carried a story stating that the sharing of Facebook personal posts had declined 21 per cent year-over-year since mid-2015.

Facebook has never allowed users to change the look and feel of the profile. Though the coloured status background feature is a small step, but it shows that Facebook hasn’t totally given up on texts just yet. There’s a perception that the social networking giant is increasing its focus on its new Live Video service – and is trying to hard to replicate the model of Snapchat.

