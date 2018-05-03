Now video call with Amitabh Bachchan on Reliance Jio’s AI-based JioInteract

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of JioInteract, which is the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand engagement platform. Reliance Jio has announced the launch of JioInteract, which is the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand engagement platform.

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of JioInteract, which is the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand engagement platform. Jio will launch its Live Video Call service on the platform, allowing users to video call with their favourite celebrities. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will be among the first to promote his film on the Jio’s Live Video Call service. Users will be able to ask Bachchan questions related to his upcoming movie ‘102 Not Out’ over video call, starting May 4.

Reliance Jio will roll out a slew of other services like video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms over the next few weeks. Jio customers can also book tickets for the ‘102 Not Out’ movie in real-time through BookMyShow. The JioInteract icon has been included in the MyJio app. Users need to start their video call and chat with Amitabh Bachchan. The video call experience can also be shared with other users via the “Share” option.

In addition to AI and machine learning, theVCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service) also takes advantage of Jio’s mobile video network. The auto-learning feature for the platform helps improve the answering accuracy. Jio will also be creating applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.

Prior to this, Reliance Jio made official its ‘Jio Dhana Dhan LIVE: Never ‘Run-Out’ of Laughter’ cricket comedy show, which is hosted by comedian Sunil Grover as well as sports anchors including Samir Kochhar. The show is available for both Jio and non-Jio customers. It also features popular comedians and anchors like Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suresh Menon, and more.

