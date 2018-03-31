Now share live videos from any specific moment with Twitter Timestamps

Twitter has introduced Timestamps, a new feature that will let users Tweet a specific start time for a live video. Twitter has introduced Timestamps, a new feature that will let users Tweet a specific start time for a live video.

Twitter has introduced Timestamps, a new feature that will let users Tweet a specific start time for a live video. Timestamp will essentially help others directly skip to that part of the footage, which the user wants to draw attention to. Previously, users had to play the entire live video to get to the part most relevant to them. Twitter Timestamps is rolling out on Twitter for Android and iOS, Twitter.com and Periscope.

“Twitter observed that people were Tweeting with the specific time in the video directing others to the part they wanted them to watch. To ease this process, Twitter built Timestamps, which lets anyone Tweet a live or replay video starting from the exact moment they want to discuss,” reads a Twitter blog post.

Adding Twitter Timestamps is easy. Click to share a live video and scroll back to the exact time you want your audience to watch. Next, just add Timestamp and Tweet. Twitter users who see the Tweet will start watching at the time within the video that you shared. In case the broadcast is live, users can skip to what’s happening by tapping ‘live’ at any time. The feature can be used for all live videos, including the ones broadcasted from phones.

Earlier this month, Twitter launched its Bookmarks feature globally, giving users a new way of saving tweets they like and might want to revisit and share. With a “share” icon on every Tweet, Twitter users will be able to bookmark a tweet, share via Direct Message, or Share off of Twitter any number of ways.

