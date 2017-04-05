Now Netflix adds offline downloading option to Windows 10

Netflix will now let Windows 10 users download shows and movies for offline viewing. (Image Source: File photo) Netflix will now let Windows 10 users download shows and movies for offline viewing. (Image Source: File photo)

Netflix will now let Windows 10 users download shows and movies for offline viewing, and let these be saved to local storage, according to a report on Windows Central. The download for offline feature has also been live on mobile version of the Netflix app on Android and iOS, but the feature’s roll out for Windows 10 is a big deal.

Netflix has an official app for Windows 10 as well, and this means if you like to watch Netflix videos on your computer, desktop, then you have an option for downloading now. According to the report, the selection for offline is limited for now; of course all of the Netflix in-house content is available for offline viewing. The reason one can’t view all the content in offline mode is because of licensing terms. However, Netflix could soon increase the number of shows, movies that can be downloaded offline.

The download button is depicted above the content, report the website. If you click on the button, it will be downloaded, and saved in the ‘My Downloads’ tab. Other downloaded videos can also be viewed there as well. It doesn’t look like the Mobile version of Windows 10 has gotten this feature, add the report.

The view offline/download feature is one of the most useful ones from Netlflix, especially in countries like India where internet connectivity and speeds remain an issue and might not be the best for streaming experiences.

Netflix recently announced a partnership with Airtel, Vodafone and Videocon’s d2h in India.Airtel and Videocon d2h will integrate the Netflix app into their direct-to-home television services. Meanwhile Vodafone is ensure carrier billing for Netflix in the future.

