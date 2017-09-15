Now get BookMyShow ticket confirmation message on WhatsApp

Users who book tickets on BookMyShow will now receive a message on WhatsApp with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code. Users who book tickets on BookMyShow will now receive a message on WhatsApp with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code.

BookMyShow has partnered with WhatsApp to make the social media platform a confirmation channel for all its users. The move makes BookMyShow the first Indian online ticketing brand to participate in the WhatsApp business pilot. Under this arrangement, users who book tickets on BookMyShow will now receive a message on WhatsApp with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code.

“At BookMyShow, we are constantly taking measures to enhance our users’ experience on our platforms. Keeping up with their changing preferences and habits, we decided to integrate BookMyShow with WhatsApp for its pilot. WhatsApp has definitely become a preferred mode of communication for millions of people in our country and we could identify tremendous value in making it a default ticket confirmation channel. We have already started rolling out this feature and over the course of next few weeks, we aim to scale it to cover our entire user base,” Ravdeep Chawla, Head of Product, BookMyShow said.

WhatsApp, which has over 1.3 billion monthly users, has already confirmed that it will be testing its free business app for small companies. The move is likely to help people to connect with businesses faster. The Facebook-owned company recently announced that it will start showing verified profiles for some businesses like banks, airlines, etc to customers in a move to bring their services directly to the chat app.

“In the coming months, we’ll be testing new features that aim to solve some of these challenges, and make it easier for people to communicate with the businesses they want to reach on WhatsApp,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

