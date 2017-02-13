Now create lists on Google Maps

So in the Google Maps apps you can now create lists of places, share that with others and even follow lists of friends and family which has been shared with you. So in the Google Maps apps you can now create lists of places, share that with others and even follow lists of friends and family which has been shared with you.

Google Map's new Lists feature lets users mark out the places they love and the places they want to recommend to friends. So in the Google Maps apps you can now create lists of places, share that with others and even follow lists of friends and family which has been shared with you. The list can be anything from a bucket list or a set of recommendations. Users can view and edit these lists offline too.

How to create: To create a list, open the side menu, go to Your places, open Saved, and then click on the plus sign in the blue circle at the bottom right corner of the screen. Or open the place you want to add to a new list, tap on “Save”, and then select “create a new list”.

How to share: To share a list and click on the share button in the top right hand corner. On both Android and iOS, users can share link to your list via any app on your phone: Hangouts, SMS, Whatsapp, or even on Facebook or Twitter.

Once this link is sent those who get it can tap “Follow” to pull up the list from Your Places whenever they need it.

How to edit: Go to Your places and tap the Saved Tab. Tap on the three dot menu to the right of the list and click, “edit list”. You can also add/remove places from lists directly from a location’s place sheet by tapping the “Saved” icon.

