WhatsApp crashes globally on New Year’s Eve, users complain on Twitter

WhatsApp appears to be down in some parts of the world on New Year’s Eve. According to Down Detector, WhatsApp was down in the UK with users reporting about connection issues, problems with receiving messages and logging-in. The majority of users were reporting connection issues with WhatsApp.

The Facebook-owned messaging app appears to be working fine in India right now, though some users here have also complained about issues with WhatsApp. Still users on Twitter were posting about WhatsApp being down.

According to Down Detector, over 54 percent of users were facing a connection problem, while 27 per cent of the complaints were around receiving messages. Around 17 per cent of the issues were reported around log-in. On Twitter, the hashtag #WhatsAppDown is being shared extensively. Check out some of the tweets pointing out that WhatsApp is down.

Here are tweets pointing out WhatsApp was down on New Year’s Eve

#WhatsApp users in different regions of the World facing downtime. Retweet if you’re facing the same issue. #WhatsAppDown #HappyNewYear #NewYear — Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) December 31, 2017

Open Whatsapp.

Send message.

Nothing.

Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off.

Nothing.

Open Twitter.

See #WhatsappDown .

Find relief that it's not just me.#HappyNewYear2018 — Pushpesh (@KumarPushpesh) December 31, 2017

RT if you came on Twitter to check if #whatsappdown is happening again, because it's obviously happening over here 😖 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) December 31, 2017

WhatsApp seems to have had a rough entry in 2018 😂#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/4f3mOQXf7F — Mark (@MarkMC90) December 31, 2017

Me running to twitter to check if I'm not the only one who's whatsapp isn't working😂 #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/9FOwZrLJdf — •Merel• (@gucciV_Taehyung) December 31, 2017

WhatsApp has not yet issued a response to the app being down. WhatsApp has suffered quite a few outages in 2017, and now right at the beginning of 2018. WhatsApp was down on December 1 globally, and the outage had affected India as well. Last time, the outage was worst in northern Europe and Brazil. WhatsApp had then issued a statement admitting that users across the world were unable to access the service, and the company was working to fix the issue.

Let us know in the comments if WhatsApp is working for you or not.

