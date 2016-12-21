Netflix VR app arrives on Google’s Daydream VR platform

Google Daydream features a separate motion controller and is compatible by default with Android 7.1 Nougat. Google Daydream features a separate motion controller and is compatible by default with Android 7.1 Nougat.

Netflix VR app is now available on Google’s Daydream VR headsets. Netflix works as a standalone app and works with Daydream View. However, viewers only get access to Netflix’s 2D content for now and there’s no option to download content offline. You can view Netflix shows and movies via Daydream View on a big screen TV in a virtual cabin. Users will need to sign-in separately on the Netflix VR app.

Google recently added support for apps such as HBO NOW and HBO GO on its Daydream platform. Just like Netflix, HBO shows can only be viewed in 2D for now. However, the apps are expected to roll out 360 degree support for the apps soon.

Google announced Daydream View, its first Daydream compatible VR headset, in October. Google Daydream features a separate motion controller and is compatible by default with Android 7.1 Nougat. The apps and games on Daydream will be powered by more than 50 partners. Daydream View comes bundled with services such as Photos, YouTube and Street View maps with Daydream View. Google’s ‘Daydream View’ VR headset and the controller costs $79.

Smartphones such as Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z and Moto Z Force support Google’s Daydream platform. Moto and Moto Force are the first two devices apart from Google Pixel, Pixel XL to support the Daydream platform.

In our first impressions we noted, Daydream View VR is a refreshed attempt at mobile VR. The emphasis with this is on keeping the viewing experience simple and wire-free. The controller to some extent solves that problem of how you interact with the headset, and it feels more natural that fumbling on the side of the device for the trackpad.

