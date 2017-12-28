Netflix partnering with WhatsApp in India, will send content recommendations

Netflix will be partnering with WhatsApp in India as one of the ‘enterprise’ services available on the messaging service. Netflix will be partnering with WhatsApp in India as one of the ‘enterprise’ services available on the messaging service.

Netflix is partnering with WhatsApp in India and will be one of the ‘enterprise’ services available on the messaging service. Netflix confirmed the same to indianexpress.com after some users had posted screenshots online showcasing the upcoming integration. It also appears WhatsApp has confirmed this enterprise partnership to Gadgets360.

For those who are unaware, WhatsApp is planning to bring businesses and enterprises to the service. WhatsApp is also supposed to launch a separate enterprise app, which could be paid, but this will be for organizations, businesses and not users. This particular app will help the company manage their WhatsApp account to keep in touch with their customers.

In case of Netflix, the online video-streaming service is asking users if they would like to opt-in to recommendations on WhatsApp. According to some of the screenshots posted on Twitter, Netflix will message users about show recommendations on WhatsApp along with messages around account updates. The feature only works if the user has a WhatsApp account as well to allow the notifications from Netflix.

Currently players like BookMyShow, Ola, MakeMyTrip, etc are testing WhatsApp integration in India. BookMyShow has already started forwarding movie tickets, etc to the WhatsApp account rather than via SMS. Services on WhatsApp would mean that users can directly talk to their bank or airline from the app itself, and get regular updates. WhatsApp has in the past said that chats with services/enterprises will be end-to-end encrypted like other messaging conversations on the app.

Check out some tweets highlighting what this new feature could look like

Netflix wants to send recommendations on Whatsapp now… pic.twitter.com/LsAqQUfs5j — Sahil Khan (@sahilk) December 27, 2017

WhatsApp currently has its largest user base in India with over 200 million users. This is a major chunk of WhatsApp’s 1 billion plus user base and makes India one of the most important markets for the player. WhatsApp is also testing payments in India via UPI or the United Payment Interface, which could allow direct bank payments from the messaging app itself. UPI is what powers Google’s Tez app and the BHIM app in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd