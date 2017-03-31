Netflix HERMES translation test completed by thousands globally

HERMES test helps in improving the quality of the subtitles on Netflix. HERMES test helps in improving the quality of the subtitles on Netflix.

Netflix has announced that thousands of candidates globally have completed its HERMES translation test. The tool, which was unveiled about two years ago, enables Netflix to maintain a more accurate database of translators around the world, often recruited by local vendors. Plus, HERMES test helps in improving the quality of the subtitles on Netflix.

“The real long term value of the HERMES platform is in the issuance of HERMES numbers (H-humbers). This unique identifier is issued to each applicant upon sign-up for the test and will stick with them for the remainder of their career supplying translation services to Netflix,” Chris Fetner and Denny Sheehan said in a Netflix blog post.

Starting this summer, Netflix will only have subtitles with valid H-numbers associated to it. This allows the service to “better correlate the metrics associated with a given translation to the individual who did the work.”

HERMES test has been developed by the Content Localization and Media Engineering teams. No two HERMES tests are the same and consist of thousands of combinations of randomised questions. Primary goals of the test include a candidate’s ability to understand English, translate idiomatic phrases into their target language, identify linguistic and technical errors as well as subtitle proficiently.

The tool is aimed at improving subtitles on Netflix. The service currently offers subtitles in 20 languages including Korean, Chinese, Arabic and Polish. “We’re quickly approaching an inflection point where English won’t be the primary viewing experience on Netflix, and HERMES allows us to better vet the individuals doing this very important work so members can enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies in their language,” the Netflix blog post reads.

