Netflix gets SD card support for offline downloads

Netflix doesn’t charge extra for the download. Once you download the show or movie, you’ll be able to watch it without an Internet connection. Netflix doesn’t charge extra for the download. Once you download the show or movie, you’ll be able to watch it without an Internet connection.

Netflix has rolled out SD card support to its downloads feature. Users can simply select where they want their downloads to be stored in the future from Settings menu. Existing downloads will remain where they are. To choose download location, tap the Menu icon on the Netflix app. Next, select App Settings and tap Download Location under the Downloads heading. Now, choose whether you want your downloads to get stored in internal storage or SD card. This will change the storage location of future downloads.

Netflix announced its offline download feature last year, where users can download and keep select television shows and movies. It is particularly useful for countries like India, where Internet connectivity isn’t always stable. The offline download feature applies to all Netflix plans.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Netflix doesn’t charge extra for the download. Once you download the show or movie, you’ll be able to watch it without an Internet connection from the Netflix app on your iOS or Android device. The feature makes it convenient for users to watch their favourite shows while travelling. The download option is available for Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, and several of its other original shows.

Also read: Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix: Here’s how the two services compare in India

In order to know if the title is available to download, just search for it on the app, and look for the download icon. Users have the option of selecting video quality for the download as well. In the Netflix app, just go to Downloads Settings in the App Settings and tap on Video Quality. From there you can choose either Standard or Higher.

Netflix is facing tough competition in India with the entry of Amazon Prime Video, which starts at a much more modest Rs 499 per year (for now). Amazon Prime Video also supports offline downloads in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd