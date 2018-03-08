Netflix app for iOS and Android to get vertical video previews

Netflix subscribers will be able to sample 30-second video previews that are being displayed as a vertical video. Netflix subscribers will be able to sample 30-second video previews that are being displayed as a vertical video.

Netflix has announced that it will be bringing previews of TV shows and movies to mobile apps. The announcement was made at a press event held in Los Gatos in California. The new feature will essentially allow Netflix subscribers to sample 30-second video previews that are being displayed as a vertical video. Mobile previews will be rolling out in the coming months, starting with iOS devices and will gradually be rolled out for Android. Back in 2016, Netflix introduced video previews to the TV interface.

According to a Variety report, previews have been deeply integrated to the home screen of the mobile app with rounded icons that look like Instagram Stories. To navigate through the video previews, users simply have to swipe left or right. The report further said the previews will be made available for “many hundreds of titles”. Although 20 per cent of Netflix subscribers watch TV shows on mobile, over 50 per cent of its users access the service on mobile devices on a monthly basis.

“The Netflix mobile team has been working on developing this feature for close to a year. We did rounds of testing to better understand what type of video is most compelling and useful for the smartphone experience — where there is less space than a TV screen and members tend to be juggling more tasks. Ultimately, our testing indicated that mobile previews drove viewing and helped members more quickly find something great to watch”, the company said in a press statement.

Netflix has over 118 million subscribers globally. Over the past few months, Netflix has been increasing its presence in many parts of the world, including India. The streaming giant continues to enjoy success, thanks to its focus on producing high-quality TV shows like “Stranger Things”, “The Crown”, and “Orange Is the New Black”.

