Mozilla unveils its new minimalistic logo, font and other design changes

Mozilla has completely revamped its brand identity and has introduced a new logo, font, language architecture and design. The highlight of the new change is the addition of the URL (://) symbol in the new logo, which the company claims reinforces the idea ‘that the Internet is at the heart of Mozilla’.

The company has introduced a new font for its wordmark, all the accompanying lines and it is called ‘Zilla’. Zilla is free and open for all to use, and has been created for the company by Typotheque in the Netherlands. Mozilla was one of the early adopters of Web fonts developed by Typotheque since the company began in 1998.

“Our brand identity – our logo, our voice, our design – is an important signal of what we believe in and what we do. And because we are so committed to ensuring the Internet is a healthy global public resource, open and accessible to everyone, we’ve designed the language of the Internet into our brand identity,” Mozilla wrote in a blog post.

Anyone can create the Mozilla logo by highlighting the company name with the Zilla font. “The black box surrounding the logo is a key building block of the design, and echoes the way we all select type in toolbars and programs,” the post added.

Mozilla is inviting artists, designers and technologists to contribute to their imagery collective. The company will code curated GIFs, animations and still images and bring it to Mozilla.org, among other digital experiences.

“Through this open design approach, we will engage new design contributors and communities, and make more imagery available to all under Creative Commons. We’re looking for input from creative communities to help shape and expand this idea,” the blog details. The company will be rolling out the new brand identity in phases.

