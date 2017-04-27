Microsoft to users: Don’t install Windows 10 Creators update just yet

Windows 10 Creators update: Microsoft is warning users against installing it on their own for now. Windows 10 Creators update: Microsoft is warning users against installing it on their own for now.

Microsoft is warning users against installing the Windows 10 Creators update on their own, and is blocking the update to devices. The update was announced on March 31, and began rolling out in April, but it looks like this is far from perfect. Now Microsoft is going with a block in order to ensure not every user gets affected.

The software giant is telling customers to wait till their device automatically offers them the Windows 10 Creators Update, rather than manually installing it on their devices.

Microsoft’s own blogpost says the first phase of their roll out was aimed at the newer devices, which are likely to offer the best update experience for the Creators Update. This is because the company had been testing the OEM hardware along with their Independent Software Vendors (ISV) app partners as well.

However, once the update is rolled out, users begin pointing out issues, and this is usually prompts one of three reactions from the company. Once users are posting about issues on the Feedback Hub, Microsoft starts documenting these problems and posting a fix on the forum, or it looks at the idea of issuing a Windows update or a driver compatibility update.

The third option is going for a complete block of the update, in order to ensure that more users are not impacted, and this is what is happening with Microsoft’s Creators Update.

The company says it will be “blocking availability of the update to devices we know will experience issues.” It seems this is part of the “controlled rollout approach,” in order to ensure a better experience for all users. Microsoft says this blocking is done based on what they think will impact users.

Whenever an update is blocked, Microsoft classifies it as a high priority update, which needs to be fixed quickly, and thus the company tries to ensure the number of people impacted by the same is rather limited.

For now, Microsoft’s advice to customers is simple. Don’t install the Creators Update, because if you do, then you’ll need to be prepared to face issues plaguing the update.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 12:09 pm

