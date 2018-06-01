Microsoft to retire Groove Music app for Android, iOS by December 1

Microsoft will retire Groove Music, its music player app, from Android and iOS. The news was first reported by The Verge on May 31, which said through a source that the Microsoft service will not be available for download from June 1, and will be retired. This was also confirmed by tweets from Microsoft tipster Richard Hay.

In one of Hay’s tweets, dated May 31, the tipster has attached a link to a Microsoft US support page, which features FAQ about the Groove Music player. The page states that after December 1, the Groove Music iOS and Android apps will stop working, and asks users to uninstall the app before the deadline. It also adds that the music saved with these Groove Music apps will be available in OneDrive, where users will be able to listen to their files and playlists from the Groove Music apps on PC, Xbox, or Windows Phone.

In addition, Windows has also given a step-wise procedure to continue listening to music stored in OneDrive through their iPhones and Android smartphones. Firstly, OneDrive users will need to download the app to PC, and then play music via the OneDrive app. Subsequently, music enthusiasts should play the music saved on OneDrive via another streaming service, such as Google Play Music, or Apple’s iTunes Match.

Since December 2017, Microsoft’s Groove Music had to step aside from many platforms for popular music streaming service Spotify. At that point, Microsoft had decided to discontinue with streaming services for Groove Music. Soon after, Groove Music was also built into digital assistant Cortana, where it is used as a music identification tool, like Shazam.

