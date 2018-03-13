Microsoft Teams to have Cortana integration, other features

Other features that would be rolled out throughout the year include Cloud recording, background blur on video, proximity detection for Teams Meetings and mobile sharing in meetings. (File Photo) Other features that would be rolled out throughout the year include Cloud recording, background blur on video, proximity detection for Teams Meetings and mobile sharing in meetings. (File Photo)

With Microsoft Teams completing one year this week, the company is set to unveil new features, including Cortana integration and inline message translation for Teams – the company’s answer to business communication service rival Slack.

“This week marks the first anniversary of the worldwide launch of Microsoft Teams. Today, 2,00,000 organisations in 181 markets and 39 languages use Teams,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post late on Monday. The added integration with Cortana’s digital voice assistance could give Microsoft an edge in its battle with Slack as the importance of voice-based computing in the workplace and within business productivity applications grows.

“Will enable you to easily make a call, join a meeting, or add other people to a meeting in Teams using spoken, natural language. This functionality will extend to IP phones and conference room devices,” the company added. Other features that would be rolled out throughout the year include Cloud recording, background blur on video, proximity detection for Teams Meetings and mobile sharing in meetings.

Inline message translation would allow Microsoft Teams participants to automatically translate messages in channels and chat messages. The Redmond-based company recently claimed to have signed up 200,000 organisations to its workplace collaroboration software. This is an improvement to the 125,000 figure it cited in September. With the nesw features, it looks to tackle its main competitor Slack.

