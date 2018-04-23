SwiftKey for Android update adds support for five new languages, including Urdu

The Swiftkey app for Android now comes with new languages support, including Urdu (English). The Swiftkey app for Android now comes with new languages support, including Urdu (English).

Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard has been upgraded for Android, and now offers an Urdu (English) keyboard. The other languages to receive SwiftKey keyboard support include Alsatian, Fongbe, Norman, and Warlpiri. The update, though, has only been made available to Android devices.

SwiftKey keyboard’s latest version can be downloaded from Google Play Store, as there’s no word if iOS will get an update soon. The latest SwiftKey update has also taken care of bugs, such as the punctuation slider on Swiftkey’s virtual keyboard. In earlier versions, it would trigger the period (.) as a user slides a finger over it. Also, Instagram users will not face issues with tagging users, as in the previous editions of SwiftKey, the keyboard would automatically shut down during tagging. In addition, users can also apply a layout fix, made available in the Dvorak + Split + Undock settings option.

With the addition of Urdu(English), SwiftKey now offers support for more than 200 languages. Popular choices among users include English (US, UK, AU, CA), Spanish (ES, LA, US), Portuguese (PT, BR), German, Turkish and French, among others. SwiftKey offers users an artificial intelligence-based typing experience, with the SwiftKey Flow option, to enable swipe-to-type flow. It also includes bilingual autocorrect, an emoji keyboard and over 70 colours, designs and themes.

