Microsoft Kaizala Pro launched in India: The new platform for mobile productivity

Microsoft has announced Kaizala Pro, an enterprise-based messaging product designed for the Indian market. Kaizala is also available on iOS and Android as a messaging app, and ready to download for regular users. This is Microsoft’s messaging platform geared for enterprises and productivity and it can also be integrated with Office 365. The company has in the past worked the Andhra, Telangana state governments as well as the Election Commission and Niti Aayog in testing out Kaizala.

Kaizala Pro will allows organisations and enterprises to have full administrative control of their groups, including the ability to remove a user once they leave the organisation, similar to how IT departments control email within offices. Microsoft will also look at bundling Kaizala with Office 365 for some of its enterprise clients.

“Kaizala is a product made for India. We have half a billion people who go to work, but less than 20 per cent use email or any form of modern digital communication at work. The 20 per cent who do use it have two parallel modes of communications: one is email, then its mobile platform with consumer social applications being used to do some of the work. Now, Microsoft Kaizala brings these two worlds together. Kaizala is a game-changer, integrating the mobile first worker into their enterprise world,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India in an interaction with indianexpress.com.

He also explained that with Kaizala the idea was never to create just another messaging app, but rather a product that allows for quality communications for enterprises. Kaizala Pro will let Microsoft’s enterprise partners create forms, cards, etc to gather data from their employees, which can be plugged into analytics platforms on the back end for a better understanding by the company. The analytics will be powered by Office 365 products.

“Forms, capabilities that you can customise and create for yourself in the Kaizala product is kind of unique. Whether it is creating a poll of either customers, partners, sales people or employees, you can do that, and Kaizala gives all those capabilities to the enterprises,” added Microsoft India President.

Kaizala is free to download as app on iOS and Android. However, the Pro version is paid and Microsoft will charge Rs 130 per month per user from the enterprise. The Rs 130 cost will be per group that is created by the administrator for an enterprise and all employees can be a part of this group. Kaizala also allows for hierarchical group chats. Kaizala Pro will consist of groups, and chats within these groups can be controlled by the firm in question.

So how will firms create the cards, forms, polls for the Kaizal Pro? Maheshwari explains that for the individuals no real training is required to use Kaizala Pro as it will function like any other messaging platform.

“For the user it will be very intuitive. For the company, to be able to create that poll or to create that specific form, that’s when the Microsoft partners will come in. Either way they are working with Microsoft to build their online application or their CRM application, or their Azure capabilities. And that partner is where we will provide the training for the company. Because somebody will have to code that form or specific card,” said Maheshwari.

Microsoft Kaizala is powered by Azure, the company’s cloud platform, and is optimised for 2G networks as well. Microsoft has been testing this with companies like YES Bank, Apollo Telemedicine, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and others. In case of the Andhra Pradesh government, more than 30 government departments and over 70,000 users are using the Kaizala product for daily work.

With Kaizala, Microsoft says it is not targeting to make this another social messaging platform. “That’s not the focus of Microsoft in general. Our focus is to enable enterprise, SMB customers to use this platform. Kaizala will bring a large mobile population into the work environment, and that’s something no other platform is offering today,” said Maheshwari.

