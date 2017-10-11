Microsoft is rolling out Cortana to its Skype app

Microsoft is bringing an update to Skype by which its digital assistant Cortana will be a part of the app. Microsoft is bringing an update to Skype by which its digital assistant Cortana will be a part of the app.

As reported by The Verge, Cortana will be introduced in the US first, and will gradually be rolled out on Skype's Android and iOS apps across other locations.

This update was announced by the software giant during the Microsoft Build 2016 event, which was nearly an year and a half back. It is not clear what caused the delay in this integration, but this is finally taking place now.

The Skype blog post states that users will be able to have a private chat with Cortana while using Skype. Cortana will respond to chats with quick suggestions, relevant to the conversation and make the chat experience easier. Users will be able to start a private chat with Microsoft Cortana in Skype as well. The assistant will give them quick suggestions or smart automated replies, while responding to text chats.

Just like Google Assistant inside Allo (the messaging app that didn’t really take off), Cortana will give users restaurant options, movie reviews based on the context of the chat. Cortana can also offer weather forecasts, provide directions to favourite places.

Users can set a reminder on a chat with Cortana, which will be forwarded to all Cortana-enabled devices. Additionally, Cortana will appear as a contact on the Skype contact list, and users can message the assistant directly. This can help users get search results on chat without the need for typing out every query.

Cortana being introduced to Skype is another example of how tech giants are looking to integrate their virtual assistants across products, services. Similar moves have been made by Google, which introduced Assistant on Allo, and Facebook Messenger, which has its chatbot, M. Facebook’s M though has not rolled out globally.

