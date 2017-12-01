Microsoft Edge now out of preview on iOS, Android: Available for download

Microsoft Edge browser is now available for iOS and Android and comes out of the preview mode. Microsoft Edge browser is now available for iOS and Android and comes out of the preview mode.

Microsoft's Joe Belfiore, who is Corporate Vice President for Windows and Devices, confirmed the same in announcement on the company's official blog.

In October, Microsoft Edge browser was launched in Preview mode for Android and iOS users. Microsoft says hundreds of thousands of users have downloaded and tested the app and also sent their feedback on the preview apps. “A special THANK YOU goes out to each of you—hundreds of thousands of you—who downloaded, test-drove, and sent feedback on the preview apps. Your ideas and passion have contributed to an even better app experience,” wrote Belfiore in his post.

We’re still unable to see Microsoft Edge on the App Store on an iPhone 8 in India, but the roll out should take place soon. The app is visible on the Google Play Store and the ‘Preview’ label is now gone. Currently Google Play Store shows around 500,000 thousand downloads for the Microsoft Edge browser, though it will have tough competition against popular Android browsers like Chrome, UC Web, Opera, etc.

Edge browser on Android has features like Favourites, Reading Page and Reading View from the PC version of the app. ‘Continue on PC’ option is another feature which lets users send webpages to a desktop/laptop version of the Edge browser and then restore earlier pages or resume from the last page on the bigger display.

Interestingly Edge Browser on Android does not feature the EdgeHTML rendering engine, but relies on Google Chrome’s Blink engine. Microsoft has plans to add features like roaming passwords and regional language support in future updates. Microsoft also launched an Android Launcher app as well in October.

