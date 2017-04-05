Microsoft Sprinkles app for iOS suggests captions in photos, user’s age

Microsoft Sprinkles uses facial recognition to overlay ‘Smart Stickers’ such as crown, hat or mustache on a user’s face. Microsoft Sprinkles uses facial recognition to overlay ‘Smart Stickers’ such as crown, hat or mustache on a user’s face.

Microsoft has rolled out a new app for iOS called Sprinkles that uses company’s machine learning technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to suggest captions for pictures, detect user’s age and more. The app, which only seems to be available for users in the US as of now, has been described as a “camera with fun ideas”.

Microsoft Sprinkles uses facial recognition to overlay ‘Smart Stickers’ such as crown, hat or mustache on a user’s face. Another unique feature of the app is it auto detects user’s age and suggests celeb look-a-likes for them. It can identify objects in a picture as well. Caption suggestions are mostly based on different objects in a picture such as coffee, food, pets etc, stickers, time as well as location.

A lot of Android smartphone camera app from companies like Coolpad, Xiaomi and Micromax already come with built-in software that can detect user’s age. Of course, accuracy remains an issue with such a feature. Most show different age at different times and even a different gender in some cases.

Microsoft Sprinkles has a bunch of emojis and stickers the can be super imposed on a picture. More captions can be unlocked after users add their birth date. Users can enable more content in Settings. Microsoft Sprinkles uses free emojis by EmojiOne. Further, users can instantly share these pictures on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter etc or just save to their Camera Roll. Microsoft Sprinkles has not been made available for Android yet.

Microsoft Sprinkles comes just days after Apple announced Clips app. Both Sprinkles and Clips share similarities to Snapchat – popular among teenager for its masks and Stories features. Apple Clips lets users take videos and add animated captions and titles as well as colorful emoji symbols to them. Multiple video clips can be stitched together and users can add speech bubbles and filters. Videos can be posted on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and more.

